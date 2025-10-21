Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House pulls back Trump’s plan for Putin summit on Ukraine war

Trump says Tomahawks were discussed during ‘very productive’ call with Putin
  • The White House has axed President Donald Trump’s plan for a summit with Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, just days after Trump announced it.
  • A White House official stated there are no immediate plans for such a meeting, citing a productive call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
  • Trump had previously claimed significant progress was made after a call with Putin and announced a meeting in Budapest, a location with historical relevance to Ukraine's sovereignty.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington, hoping for Tomahawk missile transfers but left without them, as Trump instead advocated for a ceasefire along current lines of control.
  • European leaders endorsed Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire, but also urged increased economic pressure on Russia and the use of its immobilized assets to fund Ukraine's defense.
