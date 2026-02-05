UN warns nuclear treaty expiration ‘couldn’t come at a worse time’
- President Donald Trump rejected Vladimir Putin's offer to voluntarily extend the New START treaty Thursday, leading to the expiration of the last arms control agreement between the world's two largest nuclear powers.
- Trump said on Truth Social that a new, improved, and modernised treaty is needed, rather than extending the current "badly negotiated deal."
- The New START treaty, which limited strategic nuclear warheads and their delivery systems, expired despite a proposal from the Russian president for a one-year adherence to its limits.
- Security analysts warn that the treaty's expiration creates a more dangerous environment with a higher risk of miscalculation.
- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the dissolution of decades of achievement in arms control "could not come at a worse time – the risk of a nuclear weapon being used is the highest in decades."
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks