Moscow says Trump’s sanctions are an ‘act of war’ against Russia

Reuters
US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose on a podium on the tarmac after arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Putin is in Alaska at the invitation of Trump in his first visit to a Western country since he ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people
US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose on a podium on the tarmac after arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Putin is in Alaska at the invitation of Trump in his first visit to a Western country since he ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, declared the United States an adversary and labelled U.S. President Trump's recent actions on Ukraine an "act of war" against Russia.
  • Medvedev criticised Trump for cancelling a planned summit with President Putin and imposing sanctions on two major Russian oil companies.
  • He suggested that Trump's shift in policy meant Russia could now intensify its military actions in Ukraine without concern for negotiations.
  • Russia's foreign ministry reiterated that Moscow's objectives in Ukraine remain unchanged, seeking a neutral, demilitarised state that protects Russian speakers' rights.
  • The ministry also warned that U.S. sanctions were counterproductive and that any administration following previous U.S. policies would fail.

