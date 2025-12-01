Fears that Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal would pardon Putin for war crimes
- Concerns are growing in Europe over a US proposal suggesting a 'full amnesty for actions committed during the war' for Russia in Ukraine.
- Michael McGrath, the European Commissioner for Justice and Democracy, stated that Russia must be held accountable for alleged war crimes and the EU will not allow impunity.
- McGrath warned that allowing Russia to escape prosecution would be a 'historic mistake' and would encourage future aggression.
- Ukraine's prosecutors have opened over 178,000 investigations into suspected Russian crimes since the invasion began.
- Both the European Court of Human Rights and a United Nations commission have delivered damning judgments and reported on Russia's crimes against humanity and war crimes in Ukraine.