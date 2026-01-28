Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Framed photo of Putin hangs next to Trump’s family photos at White House

Putin says Russia ready to contribute $1 billion to Trump's Board of Peace
  • Donald Trump has displayed a photograph of himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the White House.
  • The framed image, taken during their summit in Alaska last August, is placed in a vestibule above a picture of Trump with one of his grandchildren.
  • Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy, praised the photo, stating, 'A picture is worth a thousand words.'
  • US Sen. Mark Warner criticized the placement, suggesting it shows Trump prioritizing Putin over the American people and his own family.
  • The meeting in Alaska was the first between US and Russian leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and was hailed as a victory in Moscow.
