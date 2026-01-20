Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says he hopes Renee Good’s father is still a ‘fan’ of his

Trump says he 'felt horribly' about ICE shooting dead Renee Good after he found out her father was 'tremendous fan'
  • Donald Trump stated he "felt horribly" about the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minnesota.
  • Trump claimed Good's father was a "tremendous Trump fan" and expressed hope he still felt that way, despite previously calling Good a "professional agitator".
  • He also suggested that "professional agitators" were responsible for the volatile demonstrations following Good's killing and his administration's mass deportation campaign.
  • Earlier remarks from Trump described Good as having "behaved horribly" and "ran him over" in relation to the incident.
  • The Department of Justice issued criminal grand jury subpoenas to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who accused Trump of "weaponizing" the justice system against political opponents.
