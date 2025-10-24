Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump administration approves plan to open Alaskan wildlife refuge to drilling

Video Player Placeholder
Donald Trump Reopens Arctic Wildlife Refuge For Oil Drilling.
  • The Trump administration has approved the construction of a controversial 11-mile road through Alaska's Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
  • Interior Secretary Doug Burgum signed the approval, stating the road is essential for residents of King Cove to access critical medical services in Cold Bay.
  • Environmental groups and Alaska Native Tribes oppose the road, warning of “irreparable harm” to the refuge's ecosystem, vulnerable species and migratory birds.
  • The approval includes a land swap where the King Cove Corporation will receive 500 acres within the refuge in exchange for thousands of acres of its own land.
  • This decision is part of a broader package of measures by the Trump administration, which also includes reopening vast areas of the Coastal Plain for oil and gas leasing and advancing other infrastructure projects in Alaska.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in