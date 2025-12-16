Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s Rob Reiner comments cross ‘every basic line of human decency,’ says Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan hits out at Donald Trump over Rob Reiner death comments
  • Piers Morgan has criticised Donald Trump for his comments regarding the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner.
  • The US president blamed liberal Reiner’s death on 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME' in a post on his Truth Social platform.
  • Several prominent GOP members and public figures, including Whoopi Goldberg, have condemned Trump for his remarks.
  • LAPD detectives stated that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is considered 'responsible' for their deaths.
  • Morgan, who has previously referred to Trump as a friend, said the comments crossed 'every line of basic human decency'.
