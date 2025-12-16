Trump’s Rob Reiner comments cross ‘every basic line of human decency,’ says Piers Morgan
- Piers Morgan has criticised Donald Trump for his comments regarding the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner.
- The US president blamed liberal Reiner’s death on 'TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME' in a post on his Truth Social platform.
- Several prominent GOP members and public figures, including Whoopi Goldberg, have condemned Trump for his remarks.
- LAPD detectives stated that the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is considered 'responsible' for their deaths.
- Morgan, who has previously referred to Trump as a friend, said the comments crossed 'every line of basic human decency'.