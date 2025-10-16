Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump states support for erecting Robert E Lee statue

Trump says he would be OK with a statue of Robert E. Lee in Washington DC
  • Donald Trump stated he would have no problem with erecting a massive statue honoring Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general, near the Lincoln Memorial.
  • These remarks were made during a fundraising dinner for a planned White House ballroom, attended by wealthy executives and donors.
  • Trump also discussed plans for an Arc de Triomphe-style monument in Virginia and made historically inaccurate claims about a planned Lee statue on the Arlington Memorial Bridge.
  • His administration has consistently moved to restore tributes to Lee, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordering a portrait of Lee back to a place of honor at the U.S. Military Academy.
  • This restoration at West Point contradicts a Congressional commission's directive to remove items commemorating the Confederacy, with an Army spokesperson stating they honor history rather than erase it.
