Trump suggests JD Vance and Rubio should team up for 2028 election
- Donald Trump has declined to endorse a potential successor for the 2028 Republican presidential campaign, despite ongoing speculation around JD Vance and Marco Rubio.
- JD Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, intends to discuss a possible presidential bid with Trump following the November midterm elections.
- Marco Rubio, a Florida senator, has not ruled out a 2028 campaign and has publicly praised Vance as a strong prospective candidate.
- Trump indicated he would “be inclined” to endorse a successor, but suggested they should run together on the same ticket, describing both Vance and Rubio as “fantastic” and “very capable”.
- Trump also appeared to entertain the idea of seeking an unconstitutional third term, remarking “I don’t know. It would be interesting” when asked about remaining president until January 2029.
