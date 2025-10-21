Trump gives Star Wars-themed nickname for White House budget chief
- Donald Trump referred to his Office of Management and Budget Director, Russ Vought, as “Darth Vader” during a speech to Republican senators.
- Trump stated that Vought was effectively cutting Democratic priorities and projects, such as the $20bn Gateway Tunnel, which he considered detrimental to the country.
- Vought, a Republican activist, is reportedly using the government shutdown to reduce funding for programs benefiting states that voted against Trump or have Democratic leadership.
- During the 42-minute speech, Trump also made several other digressions, including comments on Senator Rand Paul's absence and a story about Jackie Kennedy.
- Trump highlighted the ongoing construction of a new $250bn ballroom at the White House, claiming he was personally funding it with the help of corporate and Republican donors.