Trump administration imposes new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil companies
- The Trump administration has imposed new, harsh sanctions on Russia, targeting its two largest petroleum-producing companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.
- The Treasury Department stated these measures are a result of Russia’s lack of serious commitment to a peace process and Vladimir Putin’s refusal to end the war in Ukraine.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the sanctions, calling for an immediate ceasefire and urging American allies to join the effort.
- The president confirmed the “massive” sanctions, expressing hope they would push both Putin and Zelensky to become “reasonable” and lead to a swift settlement.
- These new sanctions follow the White House's decision to scrap plans for a meeting between the president and Putin, as Russia would not agree to relinquish its claim over the entire Donbas province.