Trump’s ‘secret 28-point plan’ with Russia to end the war in Ukraine

Related: Trump backs bill to sanction Russian trade partners
  • Washington has reportedly developed a secret 28-point plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, aiming to bring Moscow and Kyiv back to negotiations.
  • The proposal includes security guarantees for Europe and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine, and was discussed by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, with Russian and Ukrainian officials.
  • Inspired by a Gaza ceasefire plan, the White House is briefing European officials on the proposal, which will be discussed in high-level meetings this week.
  • In a renewed push for peace, two top US Army officials, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and General Randy George, have been sent to Kyiv for unannounced talks with Ukrainian leaders.
  • This diplomatic effort occurs as Russian forces make advances and intensify missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, with a recent large-scale air assault killing at least nine people.
