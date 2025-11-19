Trump’s ‘secret 28-point plan’ with Russia to end the war in Ukraine
- Washington has reportedly developed a secret 28-point plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, aiming to bring Moscow and Kyiv back to negotiations.
- The proposal includes security guarantees for Europe and future US relations with Russia and Ukraine, and was discussed by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, with Russian and Ukrainian officials.
- Inspired by a Gaza ceasefire plan, the White House is briefing European officials on the proposal, which will be discussed in high-level meetings this week.
- In a renewed push for peace, two top US Army officials, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and General Randy George, have been sent to Kyiv for unannounced talks with Ukrainian leaders.
- This diplomatic effort occurs as Russian forces make advances and intensify missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, with a recent large-scale air assault killing at least nine people.