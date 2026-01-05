Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump rubbishes Kremlin’s drone attack claim

Trump denies attack on Putin residence after Moscow says Kyiv’s drone warfare escalating
  • President Trump announced that US officials concluded Ukraine did not target President Putin's residence in a drone attack last week, directly refuting earlier Kremlin claims.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had asserted that Ukraine launched drones at Mr Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region, claiming Russian defence systems thwarted the assault.
  • Mr Lavrov's allegation followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Florida for talks with Trump regarding a peace plan for the conflict.
  • Initially, Trump expressed 'considerable concern' and 'anger' over the Russian allegations, which he had discussed with Mr Putin.
  • However, US officials determined that while 'something happened nearby', Mr Putin's residence was not directly targeted, leading Trump to dismiss the Kremlin's claim.
