Trump announces deal with nine pharma companies to lower drug costs
- President Trump announced that nine major pharmaceutical companies have agreed to offer US customers the same discounted prices for their flagship drugs as paid in foreign countries.
- These companies, including Amgen, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, and GSK, will also make combined new investment commitments of $150 billion in US manufacturing and research and development.
- The initiative, dubbed the 'Most Favored Nations' pricing model, aims to make medications more affordable for Americans, particularly those on Medicaid, with a new 'Trump Rx' website launching next month.
- Several participating companies, such as Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb, will donate six-month supplies of critical medicines to the government's Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve.
- This follows earlier agreements with other drug makers, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which are expected to significantly reduce the cost of drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound for US patients.