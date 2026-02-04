Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump offered federal resources in search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom

Trump speaks out on search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother
  • The 84-year-old mother of TV presenter Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since disappearing on Saturday.
  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the case.
  • Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family and have urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information.
  • President Trump called Savannah Guthrie to offer words of support and assured her that federal resources are available if needed.
  • The White House issued a public plea for information regarding Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts, asking anyone with details to contact 911.
