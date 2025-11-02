Trump rants against ‘probably illegal’ late-night TV host
- Donald Trump criticised late-night TV host Seth Meyers on Truth Social, labelling him a "deranged lunatic" and suggesting being "100% ANTI TRUMP" is "probably illegal".
- Trump's tirade was prompted by Meyers' recent mockery of his speech concerning the supposed superiority of steam catapults over electric ones for aircraft carriers.
- Meyers had satirised Trump's comments, which were made during an address to US military personnel aboard the USS George Washington in Japan.
- During his speech, Trump questioned the efficacy of electric catapults, asserting that steam versions are more reliable and can be repaired with basic tools.
- This incident marks another occasion where Trump has publicly attacked Meyers, having previously criticised his contract extension and personality.