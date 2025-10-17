Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump uses F-bomb when asked about Maduro during Zelensky meeting

Trump says Venezuelan leader 'does want to f*** around' with the US
  • President Donald Trump used an expletive live on air during a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • The incident occurred when Trump was asked by reporters about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, stating Maduro “doesn't want to f*** around with the United States.”
  • Following the remark, Trump promptly concluded the press conference, and broadcasters subsequently apologized for his language.
  • This was not an isolated incident, as Trump previously used similar strong language in June regarding a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran.
  • The Trump administration has recently escalated its military campaign against Maduro's regime, authorizing CIA operations and declaring an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, citing Venezuela's alleged role in drug trafficking and prison releases.
