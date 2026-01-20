Trump makes rare White House press briefing appearance toting ‘book of accomplishments’
- President Donald Trump made a rare appearance at a White House press briefing Tuesday to mark a year since he returned to office.
- He arrived at the press briefing room with a book listing his accomplishments in his first year back in the White House, a year that has been defined by record-breaking executive orders, mass deportations, and changes to the White House.
- Trump signed more than 200 executive orders covering dozens of issues and his administration deported more than 500,000 people from the U.S.
- He also used his first year to reshape the White House, undertaking remodeling, demolishing part of the East Wing, and adding gold decor to the Oval Office.
- First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the one-year anniversary of his inauguration on social media ahead of the premiere of her film, Melania, next week.