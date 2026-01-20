Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump makes rare White House press briefing appearance toting ‘book of accomplishments’

Trump touts 'book of accomplishments' before abruptly tossing it to the floor
  • President Donald Trump made a rare appearance at a White House press briefing Tuesday to mark a year since he returned to office.
  • He arrived at the press briefing room with a book listing his accomplishments in his first year back in the White House, a year that has been defined by record-breaking executive orders, mass deportations, and changes to the White House.
  • Trump signed more than 200 executive orders covering dozens of issues and his administration deported more than 500,000 people from the U.S.
  • He also used his first year to reshape the White House, undertaking remodeling, demolishing part of the East Wing, and adding gold decor to the Oval Office.
  • First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the one-year anniversary of his inauguration on social media ahead of the premiere of her film, Melania, next week.
