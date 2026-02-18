Trump hits out at Starmer over Chagos Island deal amid Iran fears
- US President Donald Trump has criticised Sir Keir Starmer, stating that the Prime Minister made a "big mistake" with the Chagos Islands deal and should not lose control of Diego Garcia.
- In a social media post, Mr Trump expressed his concerns as the UK prepares to lease Diego Garcia to Mauritius for 99 years, while aiming to retain control of the base.
- His comments follow a day after the US State Department publicly supported the decision.
- He said: “I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease. Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease. This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally.”
- President Trump said Diego Garcia may be necessary for the US if it doesn’t reach a deal with Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks.
