Will there be a stimulus check in 2025? What we know about Trump’s promise
- Donald Trump has claimed that most U.S. citizens will receive “at least” $2,000 from revenue generated by his controversial tariffs.
- He asserted that his tariff policies made the U.S. the “richest, most respected country in the world” and branded opponents as “FOOLS” in a Truth Social post.
- The Trump administration is currently embroiled in a legal battle over the legality of these tariffs, which lower courts have ruled unlawful.
- The proposed “dividend” could manifest in “lots of forms, lots of ways” such as tax decreases, according to Scott Bessent, Trump’s Treasury Secretary.
- If the tariffs are deemed unlawful, the U.S. may have to refund tens of billions of dollars to allies and importers, and the proposed “dividend” could manifest as tax decreases rather than direct payments.