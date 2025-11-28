Trump calls female reporter ‘stupid person’ after challenging him on National Guard shooting claims
- Donald Trump called a female reporter "stupid" after she questioned his claims about a shooting in Washington DC.
- Trump had linked the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, to Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome scheme, alleging improper vetting of Afghan nationals.
- The reporter challenged Trump's assertion that the Biden administration had improperly vetted those brought into the US.
- Trump responded by asking the reporter if she was "a stupid person" and claimed thousands of people who "shouldn't be here" arrived on planes.
- This incident follows a similar event on 18 November, when Trump told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be "quiet, piggy" after she asked about Jeffrey Epstein.