Trump files $10BN lawsuit against IRS and Treasury Department
- Donald Trump and several family members have initiated a lawsuit against the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, seeking $10 billion in damages.
- Filed in a Florida federal courthouse, the suit alleges the government agencies failed to prevent the leak of Trump's confidential tax returns.
- The leak was carried out by Charles Littlejohn, a former IRS contractor, who pleaded guilty in 2023 and was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison.
- Littlejohn's actions led to a 2020 New York Times report, which revealed Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.
- The complaint asserts that the defendants caused reputational and financial harm, alongside public embarrassment, and requests at least $10 billion in compensation.
