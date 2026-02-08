Is Trump attending the Super Bowl?
- President Donald Trump says he is skipping the Super Bowl this year and took the opportunity to criticize the NFL’s choice of performers, Green Day and Bad Bunny.
- Trump described the lineup as “a terrible choice” that “sows hatred,” though he cited travel concerns as his primary reason for not attending, telling the New York Post, “It’s just too far away.”
- NFL’s Bad Bunny selection has drawn conservative criticism due to his predominantly Spanish-language music and stances on immigration, with one song featuring an imitated Trump voice apologizing to immigrants.
- Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has repeatedly openly denounced Trump, notably altering lyrics in American Idiot to “I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda” and leading a chant calling him a “fat bastard.”
- Trump attended last year’s Super Bowl and recently received a warm reception at a college football championship.
