Doritos to be made without artificial colors as Trump administration pushes ingredient changes

General Mills & Kraft Heinz to remove artificial dyes
  • The Trump administration is urging major food producers to cease using synthetic dyes in their products by the end of next year.
  • PepsiCo is introducing a new “Simply NKD” range of Doritos and Cheetos that will be free of artificial colors, though the original versions will still be sold.
  • Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted that petroleum-based chemicals offer no nutritional value and present measurable health risks to children.
  • Kraft Heinz has committed to removing chemical dyes by the end of 2027, and 40 leading ice cream manufacturers have also pledged to phase them out.
  • The candy industry has shown reluctance to comply, citing difficulties in sourcing natural dye alternatives and concerns over potential price increases.
