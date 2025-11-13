Moment Trump sprays Syrian president with cologne and asks ‘how many wives?’
- US president Donald Trump sprayed Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa with his personal cologne during a meeting at the White House.
- The encounter on November 11 marked al-Sharaa's first visit to the White House since Syria gained independence in 1946.
- Trump sprayed the Syrian president with his own $249 cologne, telling al-Sharaa, “This is men’s fragrance.”
- Trump then questioned al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda militant, about the number of wives he had.
- After al-Sharaa confirmed he had one wife, Trump made a joke, stating, “With you guys, I never know!”