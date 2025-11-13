Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment Trump sprays Syrian president with cologne and asks ‘how many wives?’

Trump sprays Syrian president with cologne before asking him how many wives he has
  • US president Donald Trump sprayed Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa with his personal cologne during a meeting at the White House.
  • The encounter on November 11 marked al-Sharaa's first visit to the White House since Syria gained independence in 1946.
  • Trump sprayed the Syrian president with his own $249 cologne, telling al-Sharaa, “This is men’s fragrance.”
  • Trump then questioned al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda militant, about the number of wives he had.
  • After al-Sharaa confirmed he had one wife, Trump made a joke, stating, “With you guys, I never know!”
