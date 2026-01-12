Trump gives an update on when the $2,000 tariff rebate checks may be available
- Donald Trump has indicated that Americans could receive the $2,000 tariff rebate checks he has promised "sometime toward the end of the year."
- When questioned by The New York Times, Trump initially appeared to forget his promise but later asserted that congressional approval would not be necessary for these payments.
- He reiterated the false claim that a $1,776 "warrior dividend" for military members was funded by tariff revenue, despite it being a congressionally-approved housing supplement.
- The White House has not released a concrete plan for the checks, and administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have expressed varying levels of confidence regarding their implementation.
- The feasibility of these tariff rebate checks largely depends on an upcoming Supreme Court ruling concerning Trump's authority to impose sweeping tariffs.