Trump tariffs blamed as bankruptcies reach 15-year peak
- Corporate bankruptcies in the US soared to a 15-year high in 2025, with 717 companies filing for Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 between January and November.
- The figures marked a 14 per cent increase from the previous year.
- This surge, the highest since 2010, is largely attributed to inflation, high interest rates, and President Donald Trump’s trade policies, particularly tariffs that have increased costs and hampered supply chains.
- The increase in filings was most notable among industrials, including construction, manufacturing, and transportation firms, as well as consumer-oriented companies offering discretionary products or services.
- Economists note a contradiction in the US economy, where strong overall growth (4.3 per cent GDP) is not evenly distributed, with many businesses struggling under the strain of tariffs and other expenses.