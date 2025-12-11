Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here’s how much Trump’s tariffs have cost each American household

Trump says they'll be giving tariff money to farmers who have been hurt by those very tariffs
  • President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs have cost the average American household nearly $1,200, according to a report by Democrats on Congress' Joint Economic Committee.
  • The report, based on Treasury Department figures and Goldman Sachs estimates, says that American consumers’ share of the bill came to nearly $159 billion — or $1,198 per household — from February through November.
  • Senator Maggie Hassan, the top Democrat on the committee, criticized the tariffs, saying, "This report shows that (Trump's) tariffs have done nothing but drive prices even higher for families.”
  • Trump maintains that the import taxes safeguard US industries, foster job creation, and generate revenue for the Treasury.
  • Economist Kimberly Clausing characterized the tariffs as "the largest tax increase on American consumers in a generation," estimating an annual cost of approximately $1,700 for an average household.
