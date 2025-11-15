Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump falsely claims US has ‘virtually no inflation’ while defending tariffs

Supreme Court weighs Trump tariffs
  • President Trump announced a rollback of tariffs on various foodstuffs, including coffee, tropical fruit, spices and beef, despite his continued defense of tariffs as an economic tool.
  • The decision was partly aimed at addressing elevated prices and public concerns over inflation, particularly in supermarkets, following recent Democratic election wins influenced by economic issues.
  • The president falsely asserted that the U.S. currently experiences “virtually no inflation” and that tariffs had generated “trillions” in revenue, significantly overstating the actual figures.
  • The White House cited “substantial progress” in trade negotiations and domestic market conditions for the tariff reversal, while critics viewed it as an admission that the president's policies had negatively impacted consumers.
  • The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the legality of the president's emergency tariffs, after lower courts ruled he lacked the authority to implement them.
