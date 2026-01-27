Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump to raise tariffs for Asian ally to 25 per cent

South Korea says no official notice on Trump's tariff hike plan, trade minister to visit US
  • Donald Trump has announced plans to increase tariffs on imports from South Korea from 15 per cent to 25 per cent, blaming the South Korean National Assembly for not ratifying a trade deal.
  • The proposed tariff hike would apply to South Korean autos, lumber, pharmaceuticals, and other reciprocal tariffs, despite the White House not yet issuing an executive order.
  • The trade agreement, initially reached in July and reaffirmed in October, involved South Korea committing to invest $350 billion in US businesses in exchange for reduced tariffs.
  • South Korean officials expressed surprise at Trump's decision, with the Blue House affirming its commitment to implementing the deal and sending its Industry Minister to Washington for discussions.
  • Sources suggest Trump's move could be a response to South Korean regulatory actions against a US-listed e-commerce company or a strategic move to exert pressure for concessions in ongoing negotiations.
