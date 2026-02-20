Trump’s tariffs struck down by Supreme Court upending his economic agenda
- The Supreme Court has invalidated Donald Trump's extensive global tariffs, delivering a notable blow to his economic agenda.
- The ruling specifically addresses tariffs imposed by Trump under an emergency powers law, which he utilized to levy “reciprocal” duties on numerous nations.
- This marks the first significant challenge to Trump's broad policy agenda to be decided by the nation's highest court, which he helped shape.
- Opponents, including various states and businesses, contended that the 1977 emergency powers law does not grant authority for tariffs, a position the court affirmed.
- Despite the ruling, Trump's administration retains the ability to impose import duties under alternative legal frameworks, albeit with more limitations.
