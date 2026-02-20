UK expects ‘privileged trading position’ to continue after Trump tariffs ruling
- The UK Government has said that the US Supreme Court ruling striking down President Donald Trump’s tarrifs is a matter for the United States to determine.
- The ruling determined that the president’s global levies were unlawfully imposed under the 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
- The UK Government has pledged to continue supporting British businesses as further details regarding the ruling are announced.
- The Government said it anticipates that the UK's "privileged trading position" with the United States will be maintained under any scenario.
- The UK will work with the US administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world, it said in a statement.
