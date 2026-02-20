Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What Trump might do next after Supreme Court tariff ruling

Supreme Court rules Trump cannot impose tariffs
  • The Supreme Court has invalidated President Donald Trump’s extensive global tariffs, marking a significant setback for his economic policies.
  • The ruling concerns tariffs implemented under an emergency powers law, including broad 'reciprocal' tariffs applied to numerous nations.
  • This case represents the first major aspect of Trump’s agenda to be directly addressed by the nation’s highest court.
  • Trump had previously stated the case was among the most crucial in US history, warning that an adverse ruling would severely impact the country's economy.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had indicated previously that the administration might use alternative tariff measures from the 1962 Trade Act if the court struck down the existing tariffs.
