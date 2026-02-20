Wall Street reacts as US Supreme Court shoots down Trump’s tariffs
- The Supreme Court ruled against tariffs imposed by Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.
- These tariffs included a 10 per cent baseline duty on all imports and additional levies of 15 per cent to 50 per cent on many countries, while specific tariffs also targeted products such as steel, aluminium, and auto parts, with rates of 50 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.
- Thousands of companies had challenged these sweeping tariffs through lawsuits, seeking refunds on duties paid.
- Following the Supreme Court's decision, Wall Street's main indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, saw significant gains on Friday.
- At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207.03 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 49,602.19, the S&P 500 gained 33.44 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 6,895.33 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 153.93 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 22,836.66.
