Trump says he’s ‘sad’ that he cannot run for third term

Trump admits he can't run for a third term
  • Donald Trump has acknowledged that he cannot seek a third term as US president, citing the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution.
  • Speaking on Air Force One, Trump called the situation “sad” and claimed to have his “highest numbers ever.”
  • That is despite current polls showing his worst figures across his two terms.
  • His comments come despite his own past circulation of 'Trump 2028' hats and memes, suggesting a future presidential bid.
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson also said that there is no viable path for Trump to remain in the White House.
