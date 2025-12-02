Trump calls remaining three years in office an ‘eternity’
- Donald Trump recently stated he has “a little more than three years” left of his term, despite previously posting an AI-generated “Trump 2028” image.
- This statement acknowledges the 22nd Amendment, which prohibits anyone from serving more than two terms as president.
- Trump had previously flirted with the idea of a third term, even selling “Trump 2028” merchandise.
- In October, he admitted the Constitution is “pretty clear” that he is “not allowed” to run again after his current term.
- Despite this, conservative podcaster Steve Bannon continues to suggest there is a way for Trump to pursue a 2028 presidential bid.