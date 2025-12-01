Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump hits out at Tim Walz again after mental health slur row

  • Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, despite facing backlash for using a mental health slur against him.
  • Trump initially used the ableist insult on Thanksgiving via Truth Social, attacking Walz over Minnesota's Somali population.
  • When questioned on Air Force One, Trump doubled down on his comments, stating, "Yeah, I think there's something wrong with him."
  • Governor Walz, a campaigner for disability support and parent to a son with learning disorders, condemned Trump's language as "damaging" and "hateful."
  • A Republican state legislator, Senator Mike Bohacek, withdrew his support for Trump's efforts to redraw congressional district lines, citing the slur and his daughter with Down Syndrome.
