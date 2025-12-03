Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

32 countries could face travel ban as Trump mulls expansion

Trump speaks during an event on ’Trump Accounts’ for kids in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington
Trump speaks during an event on ’Trump Accounts’ for kids in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Washington (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • The Trump administration is reportedly considering expanding its travel ban to include 32 countries.
  • This potential expansion follows the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last week.
  • An Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been accused of the shooting, which resulted in one death and one serious injury; he has pleaded not guilty.
  • The Department of Homeland Security is expected to announce new additions to the ban, which currently applies to 19 nations, "soon."
  • The president recently halted all immigration applications from the 19 countries already subject to travel restrictions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in