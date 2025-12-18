Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire fans could be banned from the 2026 World Cup

Video Player Placeholder
Trump doubles US travel bans with 39 countries restricted
  • Donald Trump's administration has imposed a travel ban on Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire, potentially preventing their fans from attending the 2026 World Cup.
  • These African nations join Haiti and Iran as World Cup participants facing severe entry restrictions to the United States.
  • The ban was justified by the Trump administration citing high tourist visa overstay rates, alongside concerns about widespread corruption and unreliable civil documents.
  • Athletes, team members, and their immediate relatives travelling for major sporting events like the World Cup are exempt from these new rules.
  • The updated restrictions also include full entry bans for several other countries and partial restrictions for an additional 15 nations, as part of an ongoing immigration crackdown.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in