Trump eyes Middle East trip to coincide with Hamas hostage release
- Donald Trump announced a US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of approximately 20 remaining living hostages and bodies of deceased ones.
- The president stated he would travel to the Middle East, specifically Egypt, for an official signing of the agreement, expecting the hostages to be released early next week.
- Trump expressed hope that the deal, negotiated with US and Arab representatives, would lead to 'everlasting peace' in the region after two years of conflict.
- Wild celebrations have erupted in Gaza and Israel following the announcement, with the Israeli cabinet needing to ratify the deal for a ceasefire to commence 24 hours later.
- Hamas confirmed the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and aid entry, while Trump indicated Arab nations would assist in rebuilding Gaza.