Scientists dispute Trump’s claims that Tylenol use in pregnancy causes autism
- International researchers have concluded there is no clear link between taking paracetamol (Tylenol) during pregnancy and autism or ADHD in children.
- This finding follows an analysis of nine previous reviews and 40 related studies, countering claims made by Donald Trump and his administration.
- The researchers noted that existing evidence is insufficient to definitively connect in utero paracetamol exposure with these neurodevelopmental disorders.
- The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reaffirmed that there is no causal relationship, emphasizing paracetamol's importance for treating pain and fever in pregnant patients.
- When asked about the review’s findings, the American Academy of Family Physicians said linking vaccines to autism is “unproven and dangerous.”