Trump weighs in on UK-China talks

Trump considers UK deal with China 'very dangerous'
  • Sir Keir Starmer has visited China to strengthen economic ties, meeting President Xi Jinping and advocating for a "more sophisticated" relationship between the two countries.
  • US President Donald Trump warned that it would be "very dangerous" for the UK and Canada to do business with China, expressing disapproval.
  • During the visit, agreements included halving tariffs on Scotch whisky to 5 per cent and waiving visa requirements for UK citizens visiting China for under 30 days.
  • AstraZeneca announced a 100 billion yuan (£10.4 billion) investment in China by 2030 for medicines manufacturing and research and development, highlighting financial benefits.
  • Sir Keir discussed contentious issues such as the jailing of Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uyghur minority with Chinese leadership, describing it as a "respectful discussion".
