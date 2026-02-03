Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump says US ‘doing very well with Ukraine and Russia’ ahead of further peace talks

Trump has delivered a positive update on peace talks involving the US, Ukraine and Russia
Trump has delivered a positive update on peace talks involving the US, Ukraine and Russia (Getty)
  • Ukraine has reportedly agreed to a new proposal for a multi-tiered response to Russian violations of a future ceasefire agreement.
  • Officials told The Financial Times that Volodomyr Zelensky has agreed to a co-ordinated military response from the US and Europe if Russia violate the terms of the agreement.
  • If Russia were to breach the ceasefire, the proposal states this would prompt a response within 24 hours.
  • Trilateral peace talks involving the US are due to resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
  • US president Donald Trump has stated “I think we’re doing very well with Ukraine and Russia”, adding that it is the first time he can say that is the case.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in