Trump claims Putin will ‘make concessions’ as he pushes for Ukraine peace talks

Trump says he will meet Zelensky at Davos with peace deal ‘reasonably close’
  • President Donald Trump discussed his ongoing efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stating that Vladimir Putin would “make concessions” for peace.
  • A trilateral meeting involving the U.S. is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates this weekend, with Trump official Steve Witkoff also meeting the Russian leader in Moscow.
  • Trump claimed the war primarily affects Europe, not the U.S., despite the loss of innocent lives, as it is “thousands of miles away.”
  • He expressed confidence in his ability to broker a deal to end the conflict, suggesting Putin would not take all of Ukraine if an agreement is reached.
  • Trump indicated that both Putin and Zelensky have expressed a desire to make a deal to end the nearly four-year-old war.
