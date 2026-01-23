Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US ‘armada’ sailing towards Iran as fears over military strike grow

Trump touts 'massive' US forces heading toward Iran
  • The President stated that a US military "armada" is sailing towards Iran, warning of a potential response that would make previous attacks "look like peanuts".
  • US military assets, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, have been moved closer to the Middle East following recent protests in Iran.
  • Human rights groups reported that the death toll from Iran's protests has surpassed 5,000, with over 26,500 arrests and an extensive internet blackout.
  • Iran's state TV, however, provided a lower official death toll of 3,117 from the unrest.
  • The President claimed to have prevented the execution of 800 protest prisoners, a statement Iran's top prosecutor dismissed as "completely false".
