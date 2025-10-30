Trump explains why US will resume nuclear weapons testing
- President Trump announced he has instructed the Pentagon to resume US nuclear weapons testing "immediately".
- The directive was issued via a Truth Social post on Thursday, just before a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.
- Trump justified the decision by stating that other countries are conducting tests, making it "appropriate" for the US to do so as well.
- The US last conducted a nuclear test in 1992, while China's last confirmed test was in 1996.
- The announcement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent claim of a successful test of a nuclear-powered missile.