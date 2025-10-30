Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump explains why US will resume nuclear weapons testing

Trump orders Pentagon to ‘immediately’ start testing nuclear weapons after three-decade embargo
  • President Trump announced he has instructed the Pentagon to resume US nuclear weapons testing "immediately".
  • The directive was issued via a Truth Social post on Thursday, just before a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.
  • Trump justified the decision by stating that other countries are conducting tests, making it "appropriate" for the US to do so as well.
  • The US last conducted a nuclear test in 1992, while China's last confirmed test was in 1996.
  • The announcement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent claim of a successful test of a nuclear-powered missile.
