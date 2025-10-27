Trump speaks out on serving third term as US President
- Donald Trump refused to rule out running for a third presidential term, despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to two terms.
- Speaking on Air Force One, Trump cited his “best numbers ever” and claimed to have “solved” eight wars, suggesting a ninth was imminent.
- When pressed on not ruling out a third term, Trump responded, “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me”.
- Trump ally Steve Bannon previously stated that Trump would be president in 2028 and suggested there were “many different alternatives” to bypass the 22nd Amendment.
- Despite these recent comments, Trump told Time magazine in April 2024 that he did not plan to seek a third term and would not challenge the two-term limit.