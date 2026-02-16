Writer who sued Trump receives strange Valentine’s Day ‘love letter’ from his PAC
- E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won a significant defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, received a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraising email from a political action committee associated with him.
- The email, from “secret admirer Donald J. Trump” and the PAC Never Surrender Inc., asked “do you still love me?” and encouraged monetary donations.
- Carroll expressed surprise on X, stating she had not signed up for the mailing list and found the situation “crazy.”
- Never Surrender Inc., Trump's leadership PAC, has sent numerous similar emails throughout February, framing them as “love letters” to solicit donations.
- These fundraising efforts by PACs affiliated with Trump have previously been used to cover his legal expenses in various civil and criminal cases.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks