Trump says Venezuelan airspace closed as tensions rise
- Donald Trump instructed airlines to consider Venezuelan airspace entirely closed, following his earlier vow of imminent "on land" action.
- The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also advised airlines to exercise caution when flying over Venezuela due to worsening security and increased military activity.
- The US government has been increasing its military presence in the region, aiming to combat "narco-terrorists" and remove Nicolás Maduro from power.
- The Trump administration has offered a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
- Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended recent strikes against alleged drug-carrying vessels, asserting their legality and effectiveness against "narco-terrorists".